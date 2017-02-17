Cowley County Sheriff looking for missing person

By Published: Updated:
Cole Hartung (Courtesy: Cowley County Sheriff's Department)
Cole Hartung (Courtesy: Cowley County Sheriff's Department)

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s office needs your help locating 32-year-old Cole Hartung. He was last seen by his father on January 18, 2017.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information as to the whereabouts of Hartung. If you have any information please call the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office at 620-221-5444. Information can also be submitted to Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777 or 620-441-7777.

