City of Wichita announces closings for Presidents Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In observance of Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20, the following City of Wichita facilities and operations will be closed: City Hall, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation Centers, Great Plains Nature Center visitor center, Botanica administrative offices, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Art Museum, Water Center and Environmental Health.

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit bus service.

The Animal Shelter will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday. CityArts will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Botanica Gardens, OJ Watson Park, Brooks Landfill, Riverside Tennis Center and municipal golf courses are open regular hours on Monday.

