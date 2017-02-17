City and county seek legal advice over new Law Enforcement training center

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) It’s a 9.5 million dollar project meant to make sure Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County deputies are fully prepared for the job.

But today both County Commission Chairman Dave Unruh and Wichita City council member James Clendenin say the plan has each seeking legal advice.

“We feel we are constrained by state law in some of the ways we can enter into this project,” says Dave Unruh.

“Basically they city’s lawyers and county lawyers are both giving opinions based on law,” says Clendenin.

Construction has already begun. Unruh says the initial agreement was to split the costs and pay for the completed project as a whole.

“The resolution that we passed a few weeks ago about buying a completed building is the way that we need to proceed,” says Unruh.

But the city council says they were planning to make payments over time.

Clendenin says, “The agreement that the city passed, our version, did have us paying in installments.”

In response, this week the county commission agreed to draft a new proposal to the council, but Unruh says it will be the same as the first one, to split the costs in half.

“I really appreciate that the city has said that well if you can’t do it that then we will get on board with your financing strategy and we will buy a building at the completion.”

City council members say they haven’t seen the new proposal but expect to have it before next week’s council meeting, and hope to vote on it. The one thing both sides agree to is they say the project will be done on time.

“I think the city and county just because we have some disagreements doesn’t mean that we aren’t working on those cordially and making it happen.”