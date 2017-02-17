Busy night of high school basketball in Kansas

Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, and Andale all have reason to be happy tonight. The Golden Eagles girls topped the Crusaders on the road, while the Kapaun boys wrapped up a City League title with a hard-fought win against BC. And the Andale boys gave Collegiate their first loss of the season!
Here are some other scores from around Kansas:
Abilene 61, Clay Center 50
Andale 56, Wichita Collegiate 51
Andover 73, Valley Center 61
Argonia 40, Udall 33
Arkansas City 58, Andover Central 49
Atchison 58, KC Harmon 54
Attica 67, Stafford 37
Augusta 65, Circle 61
Basehor-Linwood 59, Bonner Springs 29
Baxter Springs 65, Southeast 49
Belle Plaine 50, Wichita Independent 38
Beloit 58, Minneapolis 32
Bennington 61, Solomon 50
Berean Academy 50, Goessel 39
Burlington 76, Osawatomie 72
BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63
Caldwell 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter 43
Central Plains 74, Kinsley 13
Chanute 41, Independence 39, OT
Cheney 69, Douglass 46
Clearwater 51, Rose Hill 48
Coffeyville 62, Fort Scott 49
County Line-Wiley-McClave, Colo. 58, Deerfield 43
Derby 72, Wichita Campus 46
Dighton 47, Rawlins County 34
El Dorado 58, Winfield 36
Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 20
Elyria Christian 63, Marion 42
Eudora 52, Paola 40
Eureka 63, Cherryvale 57
Frankfort 66, Wetmore 43
Galena 82, Columbus 51
Goddard 57, Maize South 56
Goddard-Eisenhower 82, Hutchinson 57
Great Bend 45, Dodge City 36
Halstead 70, Nickerson 54
Hanover 74, Clifton-Clyde 36
Hays-TMP-Marian 80, Stockton 68
Hesston 51, Hillsboro 44
Hoisington 54, Haven 51
Horton 66, Pleasant Ridge 57
Humboldt 62, Central Heights 18
Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Pratt Skyline 55
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 36
Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 61
KC Schlagle 90, KC Wyandotte 64
KC Turner 76, Lansing 67
KC Washington 74, KC Sumner 50
Kingman 49, Sterling 47
Lakin 43, Syracuse 34
Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59
Little River 50, Inman 49, OT
Logan 28, Wheatland-Grinnell 26
Lyndon 69, Madison/Hamilton 29
Manhattan 64, Highland Park 51
Marysville 58, Chapman 51
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Jefferson North 57
McPherson 49, Buhler 37
Moundridge 66, Canton-Galva 21
Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 47
Ness City 66, Victoria 27
Newton 57, Salina South 53
Northern Heights 65, Hartford 50
Norton 59, Ellis 46
Norwich 41, Fairfield 29
Olathe East 63, Lawrence Free State 57
Oswego 57, Chetopa 32
Otis-Bison 46, Ellinwood 45
Ottawa 62, Baldwin 30
Oxford 58, South Haven 37
Pawnee Heights 61, Ingalls 47
Perry-Lecompton 45, Atchison County 21
Pike Valley 57, Wilson 45
Pittsburg 72, Labette County 40
Pittsburg Colgan 41, Girard 39, OT
Plainville 72, Hill City 69, 2OT
Pleasanton 62, Marmaton Valley 35
Prairie View 46, Anderson County 37
Pratt 64, Lyons 22
Pretty Prairie 71, Cunningham 28
Quinter 51, Oberlin-Decatur 36
Remington 41, Olpe 37, OT
Rock Creek 66, Silver Lake 52
Rock Hills 49, Thunder Ridge 45
Rossville 60, Riley County 33
Royal Valley 47, Jefferson West 39
Sabetha 56, Hiawatha 50
Salina Central 64, Maize 55
Scott City 61, Hugoton 60, OT
Sedan 72, Flinthills 31
Shawnee Heights 63, Topeka West 41
SM East 71, Leavenworth 57
SM South 63, SM North 60
SM West 75, SM Northwest 60
Smith Center 61, Trego 37
South Barber 66, Burrton 53
South Gray 72, Kiowa County 46
Southeast Saline 72, Russell 48
Southwestern Hts. 64, Elkhart 32
Spearville 56, South Central 29
St. James Academy 71, Gardner-Edgerton 57
St. John 72, Macksville 60
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 37
St. Mary’s 54, Centralia 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 38
Tonganoxie 37, KC Bishop Ward 31
Topeka 63, Washburn Rural 54
Topeka Hayden 59, Emporia 46
Topeka Seaman 66, Junction City 43
Triplains-Brewster 60, Cheylin 37
Troy 89, BV Randolph 38
Ulysses 66, Goodland 56
Uniontown 67, Northeast-Arma 57
Valley Falls 47, Immaculata 40
Veritas Christian 75, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28
Wabaunsee 63, Herington 36Wakefield 65, Linn 62
Wamego 65, Concordia 40
Wellington 71, Mulvane 23
Wellsville 63, Santa Fe Trail 58
West Elk 60, Central Burden 34
Wichita Defenders 71, Wichita Sunrise 59
Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 60
Wichita Heights 63, Wichita South 46
Wichita Trinity 72, Chaparral 25
Yates Center 69, St. Paul 45
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 46, Clay Center 43
Andale 44, Wichita Collegiate 30
Anderson County 44, Prairie View 23
Andover Central 44, Arkansas City 38
Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37
Barstow, Mo. 40, Maranatha Academy 20
Baxter Springs 51, Southeast 22
Beloit 48, Minneapolis 38
Bennington 32, Solomon 24
Berean Academy 45, Goessel 33
Bishop Miege 79, Blue Valley Southwest 51
Bluestem 63, Neodesha 52
Burlington 72, Osawatomie 11
BV Northwest 44, Blue Valley 43
BV Randolph 54, Troy 32
Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 30
Caney Valley 61, Erie 41
Central Plains 77, Kinsley 52
Centralia 73, St. Mary’s 50
Chaparral 38, Wichita Trinity 34, OT
Cheney 63, Douglass 49
Circle 51, Augusta 34
Columbus 38, Galena 24
Concordia 58, Wamego 46
Conway Springs 55, Medicine Lodge 37
Cunningham 54, Pretty Prairie 33
Derby 49, Wichita Campus 14
Dighton 47, Rawlins County 29
Dodge City 43, Great Bend 37
Ellis 34, Norton 33
Eureka 59, Cherryvale 50
Flint Hills Christian 44, Sedan 40
Flinthills 44, Sedan 40
Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 28
Frankfort 54, Wetmore 31
Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 21
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Tescott 33
Golden Plains 59, Palco 36
Goodland 45, Ulysses 33
Greeley County 53, St. Francis 52
Halstead 42, Nickerson 30
Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 19
Haven 47, Hoisington 34
Hays 51, Garden City 42
Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Stockton 48
Hesston 57, Hillsboro 22
Hiawatha 31, Sabetha 25
Hill City 64, Plainville 48
Holcomb 42, Colby 29
Horton 58, Pleasant Ridge 45
Hugoton 78, Scott City 33
Humboldt 49, Central Heights 41
Hutchinson 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Pratt Skyline 44
Independence 49, Chanute 35
Inman 39, Little River 35
Jackson Heights 53, McLouth 26
Jefferson North 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 41
Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 50
Kingman 46, Sterling 27
Lakeside 32, Natoma 25
Lansing 71, KC Turner 17
Larned 51, Smoky Valley 50, OT
Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53
Leavenworth 55, SM East 28
Linn 42, Wakefield 18
Lyons 46, Pratt 29
Macksville 46, St. John 42
Madison/Hamilton 48, Lyndon 44, 2OT
Maize 62, Salina Central 47
Manhattan 63, Highland Park 39
Marion 67, Elyria Christian 30
Marysville 50, Chapman 19
McPherson 74, Buhler 31
Mill Valley 61, BV North 58
Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 27
Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 29
Nemaha Central 67, Riverside 30
Ness City 43, Victoria 15
Newton 53, Salina South 36
Northern Heights 52, Hartford 40
Norwich 38, Fairfield 36
Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30
Olpe 47, Remington 43
Osborne 60, Chase 38
Oswego 41, Chetopa 31
Otis-Bison 34, Ellinwood 31
Paola 54, Eudora 40
Perry-Lecompton 62, Atchison County 39
Pittsburg 53, Labette County 48
Pleasanton 24, Marmaton Valley 21
Quinter 52, Oberlin-Decatur 17
Republic County 56, Salina Sacred Heart 24
Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 46
Rossville 45, Riley County 44
Russell 58, Southeast Saline 39
SM South 46, SM North 45
SM West 43, SM Northwest 32
Smith Center 62, Trego 51
South Barber 63, Burrton 39
South Gray 44, Kiowa County 35
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 29
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 31
Syracuse 35, Lakin 24
Thunder Ridge 70, Rock Hills 18
Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 38
Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 37
Triplains-Brewster 56, Cheylin 31
Udall 50, Argonia 46
Uniontown 52, Northeast-Arma 45
Valley Center 55, Andover 42
Valley Falls 43, Immaculata 33
Van Horn, Mo. 40, KC Christian 29
Veritas Christian 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 29
Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 44
Wellington 79, Mulvane 53
Wellsville 55, Santa Fe Trail 36
West Elk 55, Central Burden 21
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 32
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30
Wichita Independent 57, Belle Plaine 27
Wichita Northwest 48, Wichita East 28
Wichita South 56, Wichita Heights 46
Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 44
Wilson 63, Pike Valley 43
Winfield 52, El Dorado 27