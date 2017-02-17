Busy night of high school basketball in Kansas

Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, and Andale all have reason to be happy tonight. The Golden Eagles girls topped the Crusaders on the road, while the Kapaun boys wrapped up a City League title with a hard-fought win against BC. And the Andale boys gave Collegiate their first loss of the season!

Here are some other scores from around Kansas:

Abilene 61, Clay Center 50

Andale 56, Wichita Collegiate 51

Andover 73, Valley Center 61

Argonia 40, Udall 33

Arkansas City 58, Andover Central 49

Atchison 58, KC Harmon 54

Attica 67, Stafford 37

Augusta 65, Circle 61

Basehor-Linwood 59, Bonner Springs 29

Baxter Springs 65, Southeast 49

Belle Plaine 50, Wichita Independent 38

Beloit 58, Minneapolis 32

Bennington 61, Solomon 50

Berean Academy 50, Goessel 39

Burlington 76, Osawatomie 72

BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63

Caldwell 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter 43

Central Plains 74, Kinsley 13

Chanute 41, Independence 39, OT

Cheney 69, Douglass 46

Clearwater 51, Rose Hill 48

Coffeyville 62, Fort Scott 49

County Line-Wiley-McClave, Colo. 58, Deerfield 43

Derby 72, Wichita Campus 46

Dighton 47, Rawlins County 34

El Dorado 58, Winfield 36

Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 20

Elyria Christian 63, Marion 42

Eudora 52, Paola 40

Eureka 63, Cherryvale 57

Frankfort 66, Wetmore 43

Galena 82, Columbus 51

Goddard 57, Maize South 56

Goddard-Eisenhower 82, Hutchinson 57

Great Bend 45, Dodge City 36

Halstead 70, Nickerson 54

Hanover 74, Clifton-Clyde 36

Hays-TMP-Marian 80, Stockton 68

Hesston 51, Hillsboro 44

Hoisington 54, Haven 51

Horton 66, Pleasant Ridge 57

Humboldt 62, Central Heights 18

Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Pratt Skyline 55

Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 36

Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 61

KC Schlagle 90, KC Wyandotte 64

KC Turner 76, Lansing 67

KC Washington 74, KC Sumner 50

Kingman 49, Sterling 47

Lakin 43, Syracuse 34

Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59

Little River 50, Inman 49, OT

Logan 28, Wheatland-Grinnell 26

Lyndon 69, Madison/Hamilton 29

Manhattan 64, Highland Park 51

Marysville 58, Chapman 51

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Jefferson North 57

McPherson 49, Buhler 37

Moundridge 66, Canton-Galva 21

Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 47

Ness City 66, Victoria 27

Newton 57, Salina South 53

Northern Heights 65, Hartford 50

Norton 59, Ellis 46

Norwich 41, Fairfield 29

Olathe East 63, Lawrence Free State 57

Oswego 57, Chetopa 32

Otis-Bison 46, Ellinwood 45

Ottawa 62, Baldwin 30

Oxford 58, South Haven 37

Pawnee Heights 61, Ingalls 47

Perry-Lecompton 45, Atchison County 21

Pike Valley 57, Wilson 45

Pittsburg 72, Labette County 40

Pittsburg Colgan 41, Girard 39, OT

Plainville 72, Hill City 69, 2OT

Pleasanton 62, Marmaton Valley 35

Prairie View 46, Anderson County 37

Pratt 64, Lyons 22

Pretty Prairie 71, Cunningham 28

Quinter 51, Oberlin-Decatur 36

Remington 41, Olpe 37, OT

Rock Creek 66, Silver Lake 52

Rock Hills 49, Thunder Ridge 45

Rossville 60, Riley County 33

Royal Valley 47, Jefferson West 39

Sabetha 56, Hiawatha 50

Salina Central 64, Maize 55

Scott City 61, Hugoton 60, OT

Sedan 72, Flinthills 31

Shawnee Heights 63, Topeka West 41

SM East 71, Leavenworth 57

SM South 63, SM North 60

SM West 75, SM Northwest 60

Smith Center 61, Trego 37

South Barber 66, Burrton 53

South Gray 72, Kiowa County 46

Southeast Saline 72, Russell 48

Southwestern Hts. 64, Elkhart 32

Spearville 56, South Central 29

St. James Academy 71, Gardner-Edgerton 57

St. John 72, Macksville 60

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 37

St. Mary’s 54, Centralia 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 38

Tonganoxie 37, KC Bishop Ward 31

Topeka 63, Washburn Rural 54

Topeka Hayden 59, Emporia 46

Topeka Seaman 66, Junction City 43

Triplains-Brewster 60, Cheylin 37

Troy 89, BV Randolph 38

Ulysses 66, Goodland 56

Uniontown 67, Northeast-Arma 57

Valley Falls 47, Immaculata 40

Veritas Christian 75, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28

Wabaunsee 63, Herington 36Wakefield 65, Linn 62

Wamego 65, Concordia 40

Wellington 71, Mulvane 23

Wellsville 63, Santa Fe Trail 58

West Elk 60, Central Burden 34

Wichita Defenders 71, Wichita Sunrise 59

Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 60

Wichita Heights 63, Wichita South 46

Wichita Trinity 72, Chaparral 25

Yates Center 69, St. Paul 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 46, Clay Center 43

Andale 44, Wichita Collegiate 30

Anderson County 44, Prairie View 23

Andover Central 44, Arkansas City 38

Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37

Barstow, Mo. 40, Maranatha Academy 20

Baxter Springs 51, Southeast 22

Beloit 48, Minneapolis 38

Bennington 32, Solomon 24

Berean Academy 45, Goessel 33

Bishop Miege 79, Blue Valley Southwest 51

Bluestem 63, Neodesha 52

Burlington 72, Osawatomie 11

BV Northwest 44, Blue Valley 43

BV Randolph 54, Troy 32

Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 30

Caney Valley 61, Erie 41

Central Plains 77, Kinsley 52

Centralia 73, St. Mary’s 50

Chaparral 38, Wichita Trinity 34, OT

Cheney 63, Douglass 49

Circle 51, Augusta 34

Columbus 38, Galena 24

Concordia 58, Wamego 46

Conway Springs 55, Medicine Lodge 37

Cunningham 54, Pretty Prairie 33

Derby 49, Wichita Campus 14

Dighton 47, Rawlins County 29

Dodge City 43, Great Bend 37

Ellis 34, Norton 33

Eureka 59, Cherryvale 50

Flint Hills Christian 44, Sedan 40

Flinthills 44, Sedan 40

Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 28

Frankfort 54, Wetmore 31

Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 21

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Tescott 33

Golden Plains 59, Palco 36

Goodland 45, Ulysses 33

Greeley County 53, St. Francis 52

Halstead 42, Nickerson 30

Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 19

Haven 47, Hoisington 34

Hays 51, Garden City 42

Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Stockton 48

Hesston 57, Hillsboro 22

Hiawatha 31, Sabetha 25

Hill City 64, Plainville 48

Holcomb 42, Colby 29

Horton 58, Pleasant Ridge 45

Hugoton 78, Scott City 33

Humboldt 49, Central Heights 41

Hutchinson 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Pratt Skyline 44

Independence 49, Chanute 35

Inman 39, Little River 35

Jackson Heights 53, McLouth 26

Jefferson North 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 41

Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 50

Kingman 46, Sterling 27

Lakeside 32, Natoma 25

Lansing 71, KC Turner 17

Larned 51, Smoky Valley 50, OT

Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53

Leavenworth 55, SM East 28

Linn 42, Wakefield 18

Lyons 46, Pratt 29

Macksville 46, St. John 42

Madison/Hamilton 48, Lyndon 44, 2OT

Maize 62, Salina Central 47

Manhattan 63, Highland Park 39

Marion 67, Elyria Christian 30

Marysville 50, Chapman 19

McPherson 74, Buhler 31

Mill Valley 61, BV North 58

Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 27

Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 29

Nemaha Central 67, Riverside 30

Ness City 43, Victoria 15

Newton 53, Salina South 36

Northern Heights 52, Hartford 40

Norwich 38, Fairfield 36

Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30

Olpe 47, Remington 43

Osborne 60, Chase 38

Oswego 41, Chetopa 31

Otis-Bison 34, Ellinwood 31

Paola 54, Eudora 40

Perry-Lecompton 62, Atchison County 39

Pittsburg 53, Labette County 48

Pleasanton 24, Marmaton Valley 21

Quinter 52, Oberlin-Decatur 17

Republic County 56, Salina Sacred Heart 24

Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 46

Rossville 45, Riley County 44

Russell 58, Southeast Saline 39

SM South 46, SM North 45

SM West 43, SM Northwest 32

Smith Center 62, Trego 51

South Barber 63, Burrton 39

South Gray 44, Kiowa County 35

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 29

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 31

Syracuse 35, Lakin 24

Thunder Ridge 70, Rock Hills 18

Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 38

Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 37

Triplains-Brewster 56, Cheylin 31

Udall 50, Argonia 46

Uniontown 52, Northeast-Arma 45

Valley Center 55, Andover 42

Valley Falls 43, Immaculata 33

Van Horn, Mo. 40, KC Christian 29

Veritas Christian 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 29

Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 44

Wellington 79, Mulvane 53

Wellsville 55, Santa Fe Trail 36

West Elk 55, Central Burden 21

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 32

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30

Wichita Independent 57, Belle Plaine 27

Wichita Northwest 48, Wichita East 28

Wichita South 56, Wichita Heights 46

Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 44

Wilson 63, Pike Valley 43

Winfield 52, El Dorado 27