Will you McMarry me? Woman gets side of McNuggets with wedding proposal

ILLINOIS (WAND/NBC News) – Every girl dreams of seeing an engagement ring box, but Karsyn Long’s box was a little different.

“Her love for chicken nuggets, I’m sure, is more than she loves me,” said her fiance, Kristian Helton.

“I know this sounds bad,” Long said. “I go to McDonald’s a lot and I always get chicken nuggets I won’t get anything else.”

Helton proposed on Valentine’s Day with a box of chicken nuggets and an unusual question: “Will You McMarry Me?”.

“She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement I mean it was just given,” Helton said.

