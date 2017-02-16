Wichitans take part in ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichitans took part in a nationwide protest called a Day Without Immigrants.

The protest took place Thursday at 21st and Broadway. People were holding signs and waving Mexican flags.

Organizers say the march was rather spur-of-the-moment, but people came out in thick.

“I will stand by my husband, thick and thin. This is one thick thing I have to do,” said Alma, Wichita resident.

Alma, a lifelong resident and mother of two, marched in honor of her husband. It was a day intended to show the important role that Hispanic immigrants play in our country.

“I refuse for them to grow up without their father, so I marched and I spoke today and decided not to go to work or do anything because I want them to understand that he’s not a criminal and he’s here to support his family and be with us.”

Alma’s husband’s illegal status is subject to many of their day-to-day decisions in ensuring he is not deported or put in danger.

“We’re a family. We have children. You have children, we have children, we want you to understand that he’s not a criminal. He’s here to help us.”

Many called in to work and school to attend the march.

“I’m skipping because I’m going against Donald Trump, and I don’t want to be away from my parents you know,” said Angel.

Participants chanted.

“Trump, escucha, estamos en la lucha.”

It means Trump, listen we are in the fight.

“We’re all immigrants. We came from different continents, we came and we united here, and we are all mixed,” added Alma.

Alma said especially with her daughter’s learning disability, she doesn’t know what she would do if her husband was deported.

Some fear they will get in trouble at work tomorrow for attending the march instead of clocking in, while others like Alma said her boss was aware of the protest and excused some of their employees.

