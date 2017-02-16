Wichita State defeats Southern Illinois 87-68

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
(KSN graphic)
(KSN graphic)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Conner Frankamp scored 14 points to lead a balanced offense as Wichita State led wire-to-wire and defeated Southern Illinois 87-68 on Wednesday night.

Landry Shamet and Markis McDuffie each scored 13 points, Shaquille Morris and Rauno Nurger added 12 apiece as Wichita State made 35 of 63 shots (56 percent) and 10 of 16 3-pointers. The Shockers (24-4, 14-1 Missouri Valley Conference) notched a ninth-straight win in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive conference championship. Wichita State has not lost since falling to MVC co-leader Illinois State Jan. 14.

Mike Rodriguez scored 15 points to lead Southern Illinois (14-14, 7-8) while Sean O’Brien added 14 and Thik Bol 10. The Salukis had only four assists in the game — two each by Rodriguez and Leo Vincent and were outrebounded 44-27.

Shamet led Wichita State with six assists, McDuffie and Rashard Kelly led with nine rebounds each.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s