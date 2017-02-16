Wichita mayor on investigation: “We take everything in stride”

Wichita, Kan (KSNW) Since learning about the federal wiretapping of Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Wichita businessman Brandon Steven, KSN is still asking questions.

KSN reached out to the F.B.I. and the District of Kansas U,S, Attorney’s office to try to find out specifics about what’s involved in this investigation and how many people were wire tapped. Both they could neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

KSN also asked Mayor Jeff Longwell if he’s heard an update on the investigation. He said any information would come from the feds.

Since 2011 Genesis Health Clubs has managed the Wichita Ice Center for the city of Wichita.

Brandon Steven and his brother own Genesis and the Wichita Thunder hockey team.

We asked if the mayor if the ongoing investigation would have an impact on the city’s professional partnership with Steven.

“You know we are not concerned with that at this point in time. We don’t know what that investigation fully encompasses, and at this point in time we can’t talk about what that fully encompasses,” says Longwell.

Longwell says right now he and the city are waiting for the investigation to play out.

“You know we take everything in stride,” says Longwell.

He says when the investigation plays out that is when he will be able to talk.