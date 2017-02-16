Wichita man charged with robbery and brandishing a firearm

By Published: Updated:
Brandon Vernon Wells (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)
Brandon Vernon Wells (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita man was charged with several commercial robberies in the Wichita area.

Brandon V. Wells is charged with seven counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm. The charges include robbing the Circle K, Auto Zone, and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in late January and February.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a firearm.

The Wichita Police Department, the FBI and the Safe Streets Task Force investigated.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s