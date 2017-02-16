Wichita man charged with robbery and brandishing a firearm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita man was charged with several commercial robberies in the Wichita area.

Brandon V. Wells is charged with seven counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm. The charges include robbing the Circle K, Auto Zone, and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in late January and February.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a firearm.

The Wichita Police Department, the FBI and the Safe Streets Task Force investigated.