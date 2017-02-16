Trump blasts media: “Russia is fake news!”

NBC News Published: Updated:
nc_trump160216_700x394

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump went one-on-one with reporters Thursday for the first time since taking office.

In a hastily called news conference set up to announce his new labor secretary nominee, Mr. Trump started by outlining his accomplishments, then quickly changed gears, spending an hour in a combative back-and-forth with reporters.

“The tone is such hatred!” the president complained, blaming the media for deliberately undermining his presidency.

“Story after story after story is bad. I won. I won!” he said.

He went on to say the coverage was short-circuiting his foreign policy, stating “The false, horrible fake reporting by you people makes it much harder to make a deal with Russia.”

Mr. Trump also denied any contact between his campaign and Russia, saying “Russia is fake news.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s