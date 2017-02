LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating an elderly couple reported missing from North Lyon County.

The couple, Rosetta and Meredith Heathman, were last seen Tuesday in the morning hours. The Heathman’s had plans to go to dinner in Emporia. They are driving a 2016 Dodge Journey with Kansas disabled veteran tags 8402.

Meredith and Rosetta have had a history of heart related diseases.