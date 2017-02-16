Ron Baker adjusting to life in the NBA

New York City is a long way from Scott City. But thanks to a strong upbringing in Kansas, Ron Baker is feeling at home in his first season with the New York Knicks.

The former Wichita State Shocker has had to deal with inconsistent playing time, a team that’s struggled for much of the year, and a backcourt that already has two proven point guards in Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings. But through hard work and a positive attitude–not to mention some great defense–Baker’s carved out a defined role on this New York team. And he’s excited about what the future holds.

