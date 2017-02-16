Robbers break into northeast Wichita Walgreens to steal prescription drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robbers broke into the northeast Wichita Walgreens and stole several prescription drugs. It happened at 1:30 a.m. at the store located on 21st and Webb.

Officers responded to the store after an employee reported that two unknown suspects forced their way in through a drive-thru window and took miscellaneous controlled prescriptions and then fled on foot.

They were not located. Police said one of the men was wearing a camouflage hoodie with a white T-shirt, dark pants, and gloves. The second suspect was an unknown man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

