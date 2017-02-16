Kansas Senate rejects Democratic income tax plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Kansas Senate has rejected a Democratic plan for increasing personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.

Senators voted 30-10 on Thursday against giving a bill containing the plan first-round approval. The measure would have raised $1.2 billion over two years by rejecting core tax policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The Senate’s action came the day before the chamber was expected to debate a bipartisan tax plan approved by the House.

The House plan would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July.

Democrats wanted to return the state’s top income tax rate to its 2012 level of 6.45 percent. The current rate set after Brownback-inspired tax cuts is 4.6 percent. The House plan would set the top rate at 5.45 percent.