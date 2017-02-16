Kansas lawmakers test support for tax increases, borrowing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are testing support for income tax increases opposed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and for internal borrowing he’s suggested to help balance the budget.

The House planned to vote Thursday on a bill that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes. The measure would abandon core policies Brownback pushed through the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2012 and 2013.

Brownback has said he opposes any broad income tax increases like those in the bill.

But many lawmakers could embrace Brownback’s proposal for $317 million in internal borrowing to get the state through June without cutting education funding. The House was debating his proposal Thursday.

The Senate planned to debate a Democratic plan Thursday to boost income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years.