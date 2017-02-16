Kansas lawmakers test support for tax increases, borrowing

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN File Photo)
Kansas Statehouse (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are testing support for income tax increases opposed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and for internal borrowing he’s suggested to help balance the budget.

The House planned to vote Thursday on a bill that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes. The measure would abandon core policies Brownback pushed through the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2012 and 2013.

Brownback has said he opposes any broad income tax increases like those in the bill.

But many lawmakers could embrace Brownback’s proposal for $317 million in internal borrowing to get the state through June without cutting education funding. The House was debating his proposal Thursday.

The Senate planned to debate a Democratic plan Thursday to boost income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s