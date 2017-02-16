Great Bend businesses see positive impact from transload facility

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a different scene out at the Great Bend transload facility. For nearly a month, crews have been unloading wind turbine parts and repairing roads and railways.

When they’re not working at the facility, they’re eating at restaurants or staying at hotels.

City officials said crews have been bringing a lot of money into the local economy.

“We’re real excited to see that it has evolved and developed into something that’s really having an impact,” said Great Bend city administrator, Howard Partington.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar stopped by a local hotel to see how the influx of workers has done for their business.

“We’re looking at about $20- to $25,000 in revenue that we’ve had so far,” said Lacey Schofield, the manager at Best Western.

Many crews have stayed at the hotel for a month, and plan to stay longer.

According to Schofield, the transload facility’s crews have helped them have a turnaround in business — something they haven’t had in a while.

“We’ve been at a loss on a lot of crews that we would see in every week, when we had strong oil prices,” she said.

Right across from the hotel are a couple of restaurants. Managers said they’ve seen business increase as well.

City officials said they already have four more companies interested in using the facility, which would bring even more positive economic impacts to the community.