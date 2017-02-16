Distracted driving on the rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Often times you may see drivers with their eyes down, one hand on the wheel, and the other fiddling with a phone.

“They are so focused in on what am I going to type or how do I look in this picture or how do I respond to this text message that driving falls into the back.”

Kansas Highway Patrolman Chad Crittenden said distracted driving is an epidemic, and it’s on the rise.

“You can’t drive around any city street here at least even in Wichita and not see a handful of people driving down the road either on their phone talking or manipulating it some way.”

FACTS OF DISTRACTED DRIVING

The U.S. Department of Transportation said more than 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2014 and 431 were injured.

Here in Kansas, it’s legal to talk on the phone behind the wheel. But even that isn’t so safe, according to Crittenden.

“Just talking on the phone puts you four times more likely to be involved in a crash then not being on the telephone.”

Then add in texting, Googling, and even using social media. Our roads can get even more dangerous, but how much more?

DISTRACTED DRIVING TEST

We put a couple of local drivers through a series of tests with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol

The Kansas Highway Patrol set up this safe driving course in an empty parking lot and timed the drivers as they went through the obstacles to show how technology can play a role in response times on the road.

“We just want you driving like you normally would be then we will introduce some other options of talking, texting on the phone and applications as we go through each time.”

No Distractions

The first test, Steve Dugger and Brian McMillan, didn’t have any distractions.

They used both hands and kept their eyes on the road.

Dugger finished the course in about 34 seconds. McMillan finished in about 37.

“Oh, I was very in control,” said Dugger.

“It was easy. Cones were close together, but easy to fit though.”

Phone Distractions

During the second test, Dugger and McMillan both whipped out their phones and started texting while driving.

This time it took Dugger about 43 seconds to complete the course or 24 percent longer than with no distractions.

“I was kind of all over the place.”

McMillan’s results were similar.

It took him about 49 seconds to finish the course or about 31 percent longer than before.

“The texting through me for a loop.”

Social Media Distractions

Finally, the third test. The two drivers used social media.

Dugger created a Snapchat story while weaving through the cones he snapped selfies.

At one point having to reverse so he didn’t swipe a cone.

To no surprise, Dugger finished the course in about 46 seconds, 12 seconds longer than it took him with no distractions.

McMillan no different. As he maneuvered through the cones, he attempted to look up information on Google.

His time reflecting the extra time he spent looking down.

He finished up in nearly 57 seconds, that’s about double the time it took him to get through the course with no distractions.

Both men say it’s proof distracted driving is dangerous.

“It’s not a good feeling. It’s not just me. It’s my friends. It’s my family. They are all in danger here,” said McMillan.

“I know we live in a fact paced world. Technology, technology, we’ve got to know everything right now, but you don’t get a do over when these crashes happen,” said Trooper Crittenden.