Britax recalling thousands of strollers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Britax is recalling about 676,000 strollers due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves Britax B-Agile and Bob Motion strollers when used as a travel system with a car seat attached.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 injuries to children.

Britax is also aware of more than 1,300 reports of strollers with damaged click & go receiver mounts.

Consumers should contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers.

Owners of the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached.

You can contact Britax online at www.us.britax.com and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.

