Boxer Nico Hernandez Announces First Professional Fight

Wichita native Nico Hernandez announced his first fight as a professional will take place at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane. Hernandez, who went to Wichita North high school and won bronze at the Rio Olympics, says his father is a big part of his success.

“Right now just waking up putting my road work in, doing whatever my father tells me to just working hard and preparing for this fight because I am not here to disappoint anybody and fighting in front of my hometown ready to go out there and put on a show.”

 

 

