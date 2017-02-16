Abortion bill labels women “Hosts”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is defending his use of the word “host” to describe pregnant women in his controversial new abortion bill.

House Bill 1441, authored by Republican Rep. Justin Humphrey, would force women seeking abortions to identify the father to the doctor.

If the person identified disputes he is the father, the person may ask for a paternity test, according to the bill.

Humphrey’s use of the word ‘host’ regarding pregnant women sparked outrage among some in the community.

“When I use the term host, it’s not meant to degrade women. I actually went and Googled that. I went to Webster, and I couldn’t find a better term,” Humphrey said.

He said he’s been getting a lot of calls and even threats over this.

“I get a lot of calls saying I’m ignorant and stupid,” Humphrey said.