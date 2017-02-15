Wink Hartman announces campaign for governor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wink Hartman announced the launch of his campaign for Kansas governor on Wednesday. Hartman, a conservative Republican, said he will immediately begin campaigning for the nomination to be decided in the 2018 Republican primary.

“I’m a businessman – not a politician,” Hartman said. “As a businessman, I’ve watched the dysfunction in Topeka with increasing frustration. Instead of finding solutions, Topeka is causing problems. Instead of providing stability for Kansas families, farms and businesses, Topeka is creating uncertainty. Most importantly, instead of improving the quality of life for Kansans, Topeka is making things more difficult. I’m running for Governor because it’s time to fix Topeka and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Wink was raised and educated in Kansas. He has businesses in Kansas.