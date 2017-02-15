Wichita Festivals introduces Vortex Music Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals announced a new event that will debut in downtown Wichita this summer: Wichita Vortex Music Festival, with headliner Dwight Yoakam.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 4-5. The festival combines live music, and the rare chance to camp in the heart of the city at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas rivers. The festival’s main stage will be located in the gated area between the Mid-America All-Indian Center and the Keeper of the Plains.

“Events and festivals – particularly those that gather us together in the heart of Wichita – are part of our identity as a community and can help us continue to grow as a dynamic, welcoming city,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc. “So, we’re very excited to announce our newest offering, a unique experience that will entertain locals, draw regional visitors and add to our area’s quality of life.”

Yoakam will headline the outdoor concert on Friday, with opening acts beginning at 4 p.m. The remainder of the line-up has an Americana and alt-country flair, including national acts Pokey LaFarge, Lindi Ortega, Moreland & Arbuckle and regional favorites, Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy.

Saturday morning, an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast will be accompanied by a performance featuring regional favorites, the Cherokee Maidens.

In addition to live music, attendees will enjoy local craft brews, a food truck rally, and late-night activities including a midnight movie and glow-in-the-dark games.

Tickets go on sale at noon today at WichitaVortexFest.com. Five hundred Vortex Early Bird Passes will be available at the discount rate of $45. Once Vortex Early Bird Passes are gone, Standard Issue Festival Passes will be available for $65 (until sold out or July 27).

“These are fantastic deals for this kind of event and caliber of entertainment,” said Jarvis. “We are so committed to our mission as a community non-profit that we’re offering this ‘first-come, first-served’ special price and a regular ticket price that keeps the festival as affordable as possible.”

Starting July 28, any remaining regular festival tickets will be sold as the $85 Procrastinators Pass. For those who want premium seating and bar access, up to 400 Vortex VIP Passes will be sold for $100.

Those who wish to camp can purchase a $50 Happy Camper Overnight pass, which includes a campsite for up to four people and tickets to the Pancake Pack-Up Party, 9-11 a.m., Saturday morning. Tickets for just the pancake breakfast and morning entertainment are $15.