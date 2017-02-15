Wichita attorney says he has spoken to FBI about investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has spoken with an attorney who tells us he has spoken with the FBI during their investigation in Wichita.

Joseph Hollander says that last week, he spent several hours talking with federal investigators about their investigation in Wichita.

He serves as the general counsel for an area company. He said the president of that company is related to one of the alleged targets of the FBI investigation. He says his client is not a target of the investigation.

Hollander says he was contacted in connection to something that was seen at that company.

“That target that morning dropped off a brown pillow case or something like that into his office, and he was observed doing that and, so, they got a search warrant to search that office to get that pillow case full of, whatever. Well yes, money, and safety deposit box keys, and since I’m general council for the lessor, I received the receipt of what they got, and it was mostly just jewelry and some cash and things like that.”

Hollander did not name the person who he says is the target. He also told KSN that he is not representing any of the individuals that he believes are the targets of this investigation.