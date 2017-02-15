Trim coming along in the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Molly Brewer 2016 By Published: Updated:
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN spent some time this morning inside the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home to check out the latest updates.

This week the focus has been on the home’s trim, including the doorways and windowsills, the closets and cabinetry in the kitchen.

Over the next week the trim is expected to be finished along with the stairways and the fireplaces.

Once that’s all complete, Quality granite can come in and template the counters.

KSN spoke with Sally Bauer, co-owner of Quality Granite to find out why they donate to the St. Jude Dream Home each year.

“Once you meet the kids and talk to the people from St. Jude, it’s hard to say no,” Bauer said.

The Bauers started Quality Granite in Wichita in 1996 and they’ve been committed to the local business ever since.

Bauer tells me they work with any natural stone or engineered stone, called Quartz.

“We’re putting in things that work for them,” Bauer said. “It’s a project that we’re excited about and when the second house came up there was no hesitation on saying yes, we’d do it.”

The local contributors to the home make it unique and make the project rewarding, Bauer said.

“I just think that because the whole thing goes to the cause and that everybody that’s involved is on board 100 percent, I think that is the most rewarding part about it, is that it’s not a commercial project,” she said. “It’s not for TV. It’s all for the cause.”

Find out how you can win the home, here.

 

