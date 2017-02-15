Queen Latifah to be honored as an entertainment icon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen Latifah will get the royal treatment at the upcoming American Black Film Festival Honors.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at this year’s ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday. The star of “Star” on Fox says she is honored to receive the award.

“It means so much to me coming from fellow entertainers and my peers.”

Queen Latifah got her start as a rapper almost three decades ago. Besides her Oscar nod for “Chicago,” she’s also been nominated twice in Emmy acting categories and won a Golden Globe.

The American Black Film Festival Honors will air on BET and Centric at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 22. Other honorees include Terrence Howard. Actress Regina Hall will host the event.