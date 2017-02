WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed the Juarez Bakery.

The robbery happened on Monday, Feb. 13 around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Seneca street.

The suspect is described was wearing a gray Hollister hoodie, blue jeans, and blue and white shoes.

The suspect was driving a stolen 2001 gray Buick Century with tag 112-GBJ. If you have any information, please call the robbery section at 268-4374 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.