One person dies following crash in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died following a vehicle crash in Derby Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at the intersection of Meadowlark and Prairie Lane around 8 p.m.

Derby Police Lt. Jimmy Queen said a man driving a vehicle crashed into a tree at the intersection of the two streets. The victim was not breathing when emergency crews arrived on the street, Queen said.

Queen said other drivers reported the car that crashed was driving erratically before it struck a tree. Queen said after being treated by medical crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash. Queen said the coroner will be notified about the crash.