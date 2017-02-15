KSN asks former U.S. Attorney about wire taps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News asked former U.S. Attorney Randy Rathburn about the process of a wire tap and what it takes to get one.

It is in wake of several investigations that includes tapping into Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell’s and Brandon Steven’s phone lines as part of a federal investigation in Wichita.

A wire tap is not something government officials on the federal level say they take lightly.

First a judge has to give approval, and before the judge gives the ok, the judge has to know that all other reasonable resources have been used to try and gain evidence in any investigation.

Once the wire tap is activated, it can be a very long time before any charges are brought, and it could be months even before a grand jury would start to look at evidence.

“It can take months and months and months to investigate because generally you don’t seek an indictment on a larger case the first time you go in front of a grand jury,” said Randy Rathbun, former U.S. Attorney. “You’ll present them evidence as you go along and build the case.”

