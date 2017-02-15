KDHE to address groundwater contamination concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. – (Press Release) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has identified carbon tetrachloride contaminated groundwater in the area of the Sleepy Hollow Farm Addition. This subdivision is located between 71st Street and 73rd Street, west of McIntosh Road, in Derby, Kansas. KDHE queried information from the City of Derby and Sedgwick County RWD No. 3 to determine what properties may have private domestic drinking water or lawn and garden wells.

KDHE’s Orphan Sites Program will be holding a public availability session on February 16, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave., Derby. When arriving, visitors should use the main entrance.

The purpose of the public availability session will be to discuss the results of recent private water well and direct-push probe sampling, identify additional domestic wells that have not been sampled and discuss plans to connect homes with private water supply in the designated area of concern to the Sedgwick County RWD No. 3.

KDHE is working with a consultant, GSI Engineering, the City of Derby, and Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 3 to connect impacted and potentially impacted residences to the existing rural water supply. For properties identified and approved for connection, KDHE will pay the water line tapping fee and cost for installing the RWD water meter, as well as the cost of completing the connection from the meter to the home. KDHE welcomes affected residents’ participation at the public availability session.

Residents with any additional questions or concerns should contact Gary Richards by telephone at (785) 291-3246.

