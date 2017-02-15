Kansas lawmakers seeking to revive limits on concealed guns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers who oppose concealed guns in hospitals and on university campuses are trying to revive legislation that would keep such weapons out after June.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee planned to debate a proposal Wednesday to allow public hospitals, mental health centers and nursing homes to continue banning concealed guns.

A state law will require those institutions and state universities and colleges on July 1 to allow adults 21 and older to carry concealed weapons into buildings that don’t have security measures such as guards or metal detectors.

The House committee’s proposal wouldn’t cover higher education. But supporters believe they can keep that issue alive if the panel endorses even a narrow measure.

A Senate committee earlier this month rejected broader limits on concealed carry.

