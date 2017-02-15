Kansas lawmakers consider possibly costly immigration bills

Kansas Statehouse (KSN File Photo)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Law enforcement officials would be required to help immigration officials under two bills before a Kansas Senate committee.

One bill would compel the Kansas Highway Patrol to look into an agreement allowing its officers to get training in federal immigration laws so they could help enforce them. The other would crack down on jurisdictions that don’t comply with immigration authorities’ requests to detain immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The bills are backed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has championed tough voting and immigration bills. But opponents say resources for the highway patrol would be expensive. They also raised concern about the expense of detainments and that the detainments could lead to costly litigation.

