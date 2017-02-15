Ice storm cleanup continues in Dodge

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The ice storm in January made a mess of Dodge City, and while the power has long since been restored, the cleanup continues.

City officials say it will be another couple of weeks before all fallen branches are cleared from curbsides.

“We’re still picking up,” said Corey Keller, Dodge City Public Works Superintendent, “so our plan is to be completely done with the whole town by February 24th.

Most of the town has been cleared, but tree limbs continue to line residential roadsides.

“Three quarters of the town has been picked up,” said Keller. “There’s three sections that we haven’t, three sections that we are still needing to complete.”

Those sections are north of the bypass, near the country club, and in south Dodge.

Keller says there’s no schedule for pickups.

“We’ve just kind of broken the town up into sections. We pick it up as we go, so I think they’re working in the north section of town right now, and they’re just going house to house.”

The city is burning the branches at a temporary site until they finish clearing the curbs.

“Once we’ve done that,” said Keller, “we’ll be closing our site, limb site south of town at the raceway park, and we’ll just be taking the limbs to the landfill from that point forward.”

Residents can take tree limbs to the site themselves if they don’t want to wait for the city.

The site is by the Dodge City Raceway and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until February 24th.

City officials ask residents to pile up tree branches on their curbs in one direction to make the cleanup effort more efficient.