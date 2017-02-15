Governor confirms office calls intercepted by feds

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says his office has received a letter from the U.S. Justice Department about the federal government intercepting calls to his office from an ex-legislator’s number.

Brownback said his office received the letter Wednesday about calls from a number that in 2015 went to then-Sen. Michael O’Donnell, a Republican from Wichita. O’Donnell said Wednesday he was shocked to learn his phone was tapped in 2015.

The governor says his letter is similar to letters sent to reporters in Wichita, where businessman Brandon Steven has confirmed he’s the subject of an inquiry into poker and his efforts to open a casino in southeast Kansas in 2015.

A Justice Department spokesman in Wichita didn’t return messages seeking comment.

An aide to Senate President Susan Wagle says her office also received a letter.

RELATED LINK | U.S. Justice Department letters to governor

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s