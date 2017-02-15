Former WSU Star Ron Baker playing with Knicks vs Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK-

In his first season in the NBA, the Knicks’ Ron Baker played in Oklahoma City versus the Thunder. He said he was excited to play so close to home.

“Obviously, it’s great to be close to where you grew up playing the game I love at the highest level. So being here, playing in front of obviously Oklahoma City fans who show up and cheer their team is fun, but family’s here. We’re starting to play really good basketball and I’m excited.”

Baker’s from Scott City, Kansas. He played his college ball at Wichita State. Even though he faced some big time competition as a Shocker, he’s now playing with guys that will be soon be inducted into Springfield.

“Man I couldn’t have pictured this a couple of months ago. There’s a lot of guys on my team that are going to be Hall of Famers. A lot of young talent, it’s been awesome. I really like my teammates, coaches, the franchise itself. It’s just been a lot of fun and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity than the one I’m in now.”

Baker scored six points in a Thunder 116-105 win.

 

