Two Wichita police officers on adminstrative review

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that two officers were placed on administrative review.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gave the following statement on Facebook live. Media were not present at the event.

The Wichita Police Department is conducting an internal investigation that involves misconduct by department members. This case is the result of a criminal investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency. Two police officers are on administrative review pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation. We will continue to be transparent and keep our media community members informed of critical matters of the police department. Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further on this case.”