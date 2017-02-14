Thursday at 10: The Do Not Call List

You have likely gotten them — those annoying calls promising free trips or trying to sell you a car warranty. Perhaps they offer to help you out of credit card debt.

Some may even be from scammers trying to take your money.

If you are on the no call list, you shouldn’t be getting those calls. But many of us still do.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt talks to KSN about the Do Not Call List and explains what it can and cannot do to prevent those unwanted calls.

Tune in Thursday at 10 for KSN Investigates: The Do Not Call List.

