Sedgwick County Commissioner focus of wire tap as part of federal investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has learned that a federal investigation involves Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

O’Donnell was a former state senator at the time. He is the focus of a federal wire tap as part of a federal investigation.

KSN News received a certified letter from the U.S. Department of Justice. Its purpose was to let us know that some conversations the station had with Michael O’Donnell were intercepted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The letter says that between June 3, 2015 and July 1, 2015, communication between O’Donnell and KSN were intercepted. It also sites legal statute that says that the federal authorities are required to notify us of this.

The document lists Michael O’Donnell’s cell phone number. KSN regularly reaches out to O’Donnell through this cell phone number as part of our normal communication with elected officials.

At the time listed on the paperwork, O’Donnell was a state senator. He is now a Sedgwick County commissioner.

KSN reached out to several attorneys, to better understand what this paperwork means, and we also checked the federal statute.

Attorneys familiar with the subject matter a judge must sign off on the interception of wire, oral or electronic communications.

Attorneys also add that KSN or anyone getting the notification tell us that we would be getting the notification now, after the wire tap had been concluded.

“People were being notified they were being intercepted and that’s a requirement of the law,” said Attorney Joseph Hollander. “A call from you at this number, to this number was intercepted pursuant to a warrant authorized by a federal judge, and then it says don’t bother to call because we don’t know any more than this.”

Attorneys are not saying O’Donnell will be charged with a crime, or is considering being charged. They would only say he’s been the subject of a federal wiretap.

KSN reached out to Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell to get his response on this information.

KSN went to his county office but was told he was in a meeting all day and would not be coming back to the office. KSN also left a message for him. So far, no response.

KSN will continue to investigate.