Police: No charges against woman who breastfed another’s son

CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say criminal charges won’t be filed against a day care worker who breastfed another woman’s son without permission earlier this month.

Carrboro Police Capt. Chris Atack told The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2lImODT) that an investigator had to consider the risk of injury to the 3-month-old boy, as well as the woman’s intent when she breastfed him. Atack said the law requires police to prove the woman intended to harm the boy.

Kaycee Oxendine said her son’s teacher at Carrboro Early School told her on Feb. 3 he was constipated.

When another woman working in the nursery asked Oxendine if she could breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, Oxendine said no.

Security footage showed a woman bringing Oxendine’s son to her chest to breastfeed him.

