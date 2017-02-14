More potential security upgrades headed to Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Old Town has been at the heart of many discussions centered around safety recently.

More people are flocking to the entertainment district for everything from restaurants and bars to shops and movies.

All the traffic has some concerned about safety and crime.

Just last week the city council unanimously voted to make upgrades to pedestrian safety in Old Town.

Today, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) will address the issue in a proposal at Wichita’s city council meeting. The item is listed under “New Business” on the meeting’s agenda.

It outlines a plan to add video surveillance cameras to the city budget.

Wichita Police weren’t available for comment prior to the city council meeting but KSN spoke with one Old Town bar manager who’s interested in anything that will make the area safer for his customers.

“We try to think of anything that would make Old Town a safer place and a better place for people to come down and enjoy and have a good time on not just Friday and Saturday, but any night of the week,” said Wesley Wallace, Heroes Bar and Grill.

The proposed contract is with Sandifer Engineering and Controls. It includes a cost of $618,261 for one-time installation costs and annual software support costs of $4,630. It also includes a one-year extended equipment warranty of $7,324 and a second year on-call maintenance and support in the amount of $33,815.

Wallace believes the added security would be worth the cost.

“People, they just want to feel safe and secure,” he said. “If there’s people that potentially break into your car, I think it’s great for (police) to be able to track that down and try to find out who it is.”

Heroes already has security cameras outside that help the bar tackle sticky situations and prevent crime, Wallace said.

“If there’s any issues or matters, any problems that we have in the bar… If we can’t track it down ourselves with credit cards or facial recognition, you know, we go to the cameras to make sure we try to solve the problem,” he said.

The proposal is something Wallace and fellow Old Town bar owners and managers have discussed regularly in meetings with police who patrol the area and occasionally city representatives.

“We definitely try to ensure safety first and I guess we work hard at it, you know,” Wallace said.

Check back with KSN for the latest information on the proposed security cameras in Old Town.