Lawyer to panel: No promises to ‘Making a Murderer’ inmate

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2010 file photo, Brendan Dassey, left, listens to testimony at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was ordered released. (Sue Pischke/Herald Times Reporter via AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2010 file photo, Brendan Dassey, left, listens to testimony at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was ordered released. (Sue Pischke/Herald Times Reporter via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — State attorneys are trying to persuade a panel of federal appellate judges that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” was properly convicted.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach’s death two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in Manitowoc County.

A federal magistrate judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August, ruling investigators coerced him into confessing. The state Department of Justice has appealed. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2kH2KS5 ) DOJ’s Luke Berg argued detectives never made Dassey any specific promises. Dassey attorney Laura Nirder countered detectives made a “drumbeat” of promises.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s