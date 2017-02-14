Kansas completes epic comeback win vs West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas basketball mounted a miraculous 14-point comeback with 2:58 remaining in regulation to force overtime against No. 9 West Virginia and eventually defeat the ninth-ranked Mountaineers, 84-80, on Monday night in front of a record-breaking Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

“We can talk about all the things that we did poorly, but one thing about it – they played every possession until the end,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “That was a remarkable game. They outplayed us for 38 minutes, but we were so good in the last two minutes. With a make-shift lineup out there and with everybody fouling out, and somehow the guys just hung in there.”

The win will go down as one for the ages for Coach Self and the Guinness World Records organization, which officially deemed Monday’s crowd as the loudest crowd roar at an indoor sporting event at 130.4 decibels.