Kansas completes epic comeback win vs West Virginia

Kansas Athletics Published: Updated:
devonte-graham

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas basketball mounted a miraculous 14-point comeback with 2:58 remaining in regulation to force overtime against No. 9 West Virginia and eventually defeat the ninth-ranked Mountaineers, 84-80, on Monday night in front of a record-breaking Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

“We can talk about all the things that we did poorly, but one thing about it – they played every possession until the end,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “That was a remarkable game. They outplayed us for 38 minutes, but we were so good in the last two minutes. With a make-shift lineup out there and with everybody fouling out, and somehow the guys just hung in there.”

The win will go down as one for the ages for Coach Self and the Guinness World Records organization, which officially deemed Monday’s crowd as the loudest crowd roar at an indoor sporting event at 130.4 decibels.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s