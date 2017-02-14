Dam evacuation could last weeks

NBC News Published: Updated:
nc_dam0214_700x394

OROVILLE, Calif. (NBC News) – The rush to repair crumbling spillways at California’s Oroville dam continues as crews work to beat approaching rain.

Helicopters are being used to drop loads of boulders into the damaged spillways.

Nearly 200,000 people living near the dam have been evacuated.

The evacuation order will remain in place until the next round of rain has passed.

NBC News has learned three environmental groups warned of potential danger back in 2005 that the emergency spillway should be lined in concrete and didn’t meet modern safety standards.

Officials then concluded it was safe and “would perform as designed”.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s