ATF offers reward for theft of firearms at P4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from P4 Firearms.

On Saturday, a person or persons burglarized the business located at 1556 North Broadway Street, stealing several firearms.

The ATF is working with the Wichita Police Department in investigating the incident. The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which NSSF will matched for a total possible reward of $10,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

List of Stolen Guns: