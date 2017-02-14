Action-packed night of high school hoops

It was a great night to be a Kapaun Mt. Carmel fan, as the Crusaders got the doubleheader sweep against Northwest. The South Titans also got the job done, with both the boys and girls winning on the road at east.

Here are some scores from around the rest of Kansas:

Abilene 48, Hays 44

Andale 54, Clearwater 44

Andover Central 61, Andover 48

Argonia 58, South Haven 54

Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 49

Ashland 70, Rolla 35

Baxter Springs 69, Riverton 35

Blue Valley 63, Bishop Miege 60

Bonner Springs 58, KC Bishop Ward 29

Buhler 57, Augusta 32

Burlingame 73, Mission Valley 32

Burlington 83, Santa Fe Trail 63

Burrton 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 52

BV North 63, St. James Academy 51

BV West 47, Blue Valley Southwest 39

Central Plains 64, Ness City 57

Centre 56, Canton-Galva 43

Cherryvale 60, Fredonia 55

Circle 57, El Dorado 29

Conway Springs 40, Cheney 38

Council Grove 65, Riley County 39

Derby 64, Salina South 50

Doniphan West 61, Axtell 39

Erie 56, Eureka 35

Eudora 65, DeSoto 52

Frankfort 56, BV Randolph 50

Frontenac 72, Columbus 53

Garden City 43, Dodge City 36

Garden Plain 57, Douglass 56

Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Maize South 51

Great Bend 47, Hays-TMP-Marian 40

Hartford 63, Rural Vista 43

Haven 54, Kingman 37

Hesston 49, Hoisington 44

Highland Park 59, Topeka Seaman 50

Hillsboro 55, Halstead 40

Hodgeman County 56, Ingalls 43

Holcomb 51, Scott City 44

Holton 44, Atchison County 28

Horton 59, Oskaloosa 48

Humboldt 65, Bluestem 42

Hutchinson Trinity 57, Ell-Saline 50

Inman 52, Marion 29

Jackson Heights 60, Valley Falls 33

Jefferson West 41, Sabetha 32

Kapaun Mount Carmel 81, Wichita Northwest 72

KC Piper 58, Basehor-Linwood 50

KC Sumner 74, KC Harmon 61

KC Turner 68, Tonganoxie 55

Labette County 53, Girard 50

Lakeside 40, Wilson 38

Lawrence Free State 66, SM South 57

Lebo 67, Crest 39

Liberal 69, Cimarron 37

Lincoln 38, Thunder Ridge 31

Little River 51, Goessel 44

Logan 34, Hill City 33

Louisburg 60, Baldwin 58

Macksville 59, Otis-Bison 49

Manhattan 66, Topeka 51

Marysville 62, Centralia 44

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 53, McLouth 34

McPherson 84, Winfield 50

Meade 51, Southwestern Hts. 47

Moundridge 53, Remington 30

Nemaha Central 68, Hiawatha 38

Newton 56, Hutchinson 47

Norton 79, Hoxie 52

Olathe East 65, SM Northwest 55

Olathe North 57, Leavenworth 53

Olpe 49, Northern Heights 41

Ottawa 72, Paola 57

Pawnee Heights 71, Bucklin 46

Phillipsburg 65, Concordia 42

Pittsburg Colgan 73, Southeast 51

Plainville 78, Ellinwood 39

Pratt 56, Nickerson 32

Riverside 42, Royal Valley 35

Rock Creek 68, Chapman 57

Rose Hill 62, Wellington 55

Salina Central 66, Wichita Campus 27

Salina Sacred Heart 62, Beloit 49

Sedgwick 54, Sterling 51

Shawnee Heights 83, Topeka Hayden 71

Silver Lake 62, Wellsville 56

SM East 71, Olathe Northwest 59

SM North 59, Lawrence 55

Smoky Valley 50, Lyons 43

Solomon 40, Herington 27

South Barber 52, Fairfield 39

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Pike Valley 38

St. Paul 55, Oswego 50

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Gardner-Edgerton 44

Stafford 74, Cunningham 60

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Osborne 42

Tescott 62, Natoma 33

Topeka Heritage Christian 94, Bishop Seabury Academy 76

Topeka West 63, Junction City 50

Trego 71, Ellis 63

Troy 59, Onaga 55

Uniontown 63, Altoona-Midway 15

Victoria 61, Kinsley 47

Wabaunsee 62, Rossville 48

Wamego 80, Clay Center 42

Washburn Rural 61, Emporia 51

Washington County 52, Linn 32

Wheatland-Grinnell 59, Oberlin-Decatur 52

Wichita Bishop Carroll 63, Wichita Southeast 55

Wichita Collegiate 79, Mulvane 53

Wichita North 62, Wichita West 39

Wichita South 67, Wichita East 52

Wichita Sunrise 77, St. John’s Military 37

Wichita Trinity 64, Belle Plaine 56

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 56, Hays 54

Andale 48, Clearwater 21

Andover Central 49, Andover 43

Argonia 47, South Haven 24

Augusta 46, Buhler 35

Axtell 47, Doniphan West 46

Baldwin 55, Louisburg 52

Baxter Springs 41, Riverton 31

Beloit 51, Salina Sacred Heart 24

Berean Academy 49, Bennington 18

Bishop Miege 51, Blue Valley 28

Bonner Springs 47, KC Bishop Ward 39

Burlington 41, Santa Fe Trail 12

Caldwell 44, Udall 35

Central Plains 81, Ness City 32

Centralia 57, Marysville 41

Chanute 44, Coffeyville 20

Circle 64, El Dorado 29

Clay Center 52, Wamego 30

Concordia 48, Phillipsburg 20

Conway Springs 57, Cheney 45

Council Grove 58, Riley County 31

Cunningham 56, Stafford 23

Derby 59, Salina South 27

DeSoto 56, Eudora 31

Dighton 62, Greeley County 17

Dodge City 49, Garden City 29

Ell-Saline 45, Hutchinson Trinity 44

Ellinwood 53, Plainville 46

Ellis 62, Trego 51

Ellsworth 50, Southeast Saline 39

Elyria Christian 38, Peabody-Burns 21

Flinthills 49, Oxford 21

Fowler 70, Satanta 50

Frankfort 51, BV Randolph 34

Fredonia 56, Cherryvale 43

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 46, Rock Hills 11

Goessel 38, Little River 30

Golden Plains 46, Rawlins County 30

Halstead 56, Hillsboro 29

Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Great Bend 36

Hesston 47, Hoisington 36

Hiawatha 40, Nemaha Central 36

Holton 59, Atchison County 29

Horton 50, Oskaloosa 35

Hoxie 60, Norton 42

Hugoton 69, Ulysses 32

Humboldt 47, Bluestem 26

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Burrton 35

Jefferson North 62, Pleasant Ridge 45

Jefferson West 42, Sabetha 24

Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Wichita Northwest 40

Kingman 52, Haven 32

Labette County 64, Girard 52

Lakeside 42, Wilson 38

Larned 55, Lakin 53

Lawrence 51, SM North 39

Lawrence Free State 69, SM South 45

Leavenworth 55, Olathe North 38

Lebo 57, Crest 50

Liberal 60, Cimarron 40

Macksville 49, Otis-Bison 33

Maize South 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 31

Manhattan 77, Topeka 49

Maranatha Academy 47, Heritage Christian 39

Marion 34, Inman 31

Marmaton Valley 30, Chetopa 21

McPherson 65, Winfield 26

Mill Valley 63, BV Northwest 56, OT

Natoma 43, Tescott 27

Newton 41, Hutchinson 30

Nickerson 38, Pratt 27

Northeast-Arma 67, Yates Center 30

Norwich 51, Pratt Skyline 33

Olathe East 43, SM Northwest 28

Olathe Northwest 73, SM East 54

Osborne 41, Sylvan-Lucas 33

Paola 59, Ottawa 33

Pittsburg Colgan 35, Southeast 24

Pretty Prairie 35, Attica 21

Remington 50, Moundridge 37

Republic County 50, Minneapolis 37

Rock Creek 52, Chapman 44

Rose Hill 49, Wellington 33

Rossville 45, Wabaunsee 42

Royal Valley 68, Riverside 35

Salina Central 60, Wichita Campus 35

Scott City 47, Holcomb 45

Sedgwick 55, Sterling 43

SM West 48, Olathe South 46, OT

Smoky Valley 41, Lyons 40

South Barber 68, Fairfield 37

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Pike Valley 30

St. Paul 55, Oswego 50

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Gardner-Edgerton 29

Stockton 74, LaCrosse 40

Sublette 36, South Gray 35

Thunder Ridge 58, Lincoln 15

Topeka Hayden 71, Shawnee Heights 70

Topeka Seaman 49, Highland Park 43

Topeka West 51, Junction City 35

Triplains-Brewster 61, Deerfield 18

Troy 40, Onaga 2

Valley Center 45, Arkansas City 28

Valley Falls 47, Jackson Heights 33

Valley Heights 59, Wetmore 26

Wallace County 54, Syracuse 41

Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 54

Washington County 62, Linn 50

Waverly 57, Lyndon 18

Wellsville 71, Silver Lake 60

Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Oberlin-Decatur 33

Wichita Collegiate 48, Mulvane 45

Wichita South 50, Wichita East 29

Wichita Trinity 53, Belle Plaine 35

Wichita West 69, Wichita North 37