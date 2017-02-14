Action-packed night of high school hoops

It was a great night to be a Kapaun Mt. Carmel fan, as the Crusaders got the doubleheader sweep against Northwest. The South Titans also got the job done, with both the boys and girls winning on the road at east.
Here are some scores from around the rest of Kansas:
Abilene 48, Hays 44
Andale 54, Clearwater 44
Andover Central 61, Andover 48
Argonia 58, South Haven 54
Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 49
Ashland 70, Rolla 35
Baxter Springs 69, Riverton 35
Blue Valley 63, Bishop Miege 60
Bonner Springs 58, KC Bishop Ward 29
Buhler 57, Augusta 32
Burlingame 73, Mission Valley 32
Burlington 83, Santa Fe Trail 63
Burrton 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 52
BV North 63, St. James Academy 51
BV West 47, Blue Valley Southwest 39
Central Plains 64, Ness City 57
Centre 56, Canton-Galva 43
Cherryvale 60, Fredonia 55
Circle 57, El Dorado 29
Conway Springs 40, Cheney 38
Council Grove 65, Riley County 39
Derby 64, Salina South 50
Doniphan West 61, Axtell 39
Erie 56, Eureka 35
Eudora 65, DeSoto 52
Frankfort 56, BV Randolph 50
Frontenac 72, Columbus 53
Garden City 43, Dodge City 36
Garden Plain 57, Douglass 56
Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Maize South 51
Great Bend 47, Hays-TMP-Marian 40
Hartford 63, Rural Vista 43
Haven 54, Kingman 37
Hesston 49, Hoisington 44
Highland Park 59, Topeka Seaman 50
Hillsboro 55, Halstead 40
Hodgeman County 56, Ingalls 43
Holcomb 51, Scott City 44
Holton 44, Atchison County 28
Horton 59, Oskaloosa 48
Humboldt 65, Bluestem 42
Hutchinson Trinity 57, Ell-Saline 50
Inman 52, Marion 29
Jackson Heights 60, Valley Falls 33
Jefferson West 41, Sabetha 32
Kapaun Mount Carmel 81, Wichita Northwest 72
KC Piper 58, Basehor-Linwood 50
KC Sumner 74, KC Harmon 61
KC Turner 68, Tonganoxie 55
Labette County 53, Girard 50
Lakeside 40, Wilson 38
Lawrence Free State 66, SM South 57
Lebo 67, Crest 39
Liberal 69, Cimarron 37
Lincoln 38, Thunder Ridge 31
Little River 51, Goessel 44
Logan 34, Hill City 33
Louisburg 60, Baldwin 58
Macksville 59, Otis-Bison 49
Manhattan 66, Topeka 51
Marysville 62, Centralia 44
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 53, McLouth 34
McPherson 84, Winfield 50
Meade 51, Southwestern Hts. 47
Moundridge 53, Remington 30
Nemaha Central 68, Hiawatha 38
Newton 56, Hutchinson 47
Norton 79, Hoxie 52
Olathe East 65, SM Northwest 55
Olathe North 57, Leavenworth 53
Olpe 49, Northern Heights 41
Ottawa 72, Paola 57
Pawnee Heights 71, Bucklin 46
Phillipsburg 65, Concordia 42
Pittsburg Colgan 73, Southeast 51
Plainville 78, Ellinwood 39
Pratt 56, Nickerson 32
Riverside 42, Royal Valley 35
Rock Creek 68, Chapman 57
Rose Hill 62, Wellington 55
Salina Central 66, Wichita Campus 27
Salina Sacred Heart 62, Beloit 49
Sedgwick 54, Sterling 51
Shawnee Heights 83, Topeka Hayden 71
Silver Lake 62, Wellsville 56
SM East 71, Olathe Northwest 59
SM North 59, Lawrence 55
Smoky Valley 50, Lyons 43
Solomon 40, Herington 27
South Barber 52, Fairfield 39
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Pike Valley 38
St. Paul 55, Oswego 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Gardner-Edgerton 44
Stafford 74, Cunningham 60
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Osborne 42
Tescott 62, Natoma 33
Topeka Heritage Christian 94, Bishop Seabury Academy 76
Topeka West 63, Junction City 50
Trego 71, Ellis 63
Troy 59, Onaga 55
Uniontown 63, Altoona-Midway 15
Victoria 61, Kinsley 47
Wabaunsee 62, Rossville 48
Wamego 80, Clay Center 42
Washburn Rural 61, Emporia 51
Washington County 52, Linn 32
Wheatland-Grinnell 59, Oberlin-Decatur 52
Wichita Bishop Carroll 63, Wichita Southeast 55
Wichita Collegiate 79, Mulvane 53
Wichita North 62, Wichita West 39
Wichita South 67, Wichita East 52
Wichita Sunrise 77, St. John’s Military 37
Wichita Trinity 64, Belle Plaine 56
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 56, Hays 54
Andale 48, Clearwater 21
Andover Central 49, Andover 43
Argonia 47, South Haven 24
Augusta 46, Buhler 35
Axtell 47, Doniphan West 46
Baldwin 55, Louisburg 52
Baxter Springs 41, Riverton 31
Beloit 51, Salina Sacred Heart 24
Berean Academy 49, Bennington 18
Bishop Miege 51, Blue Valley 28
Bonner Springs 47, KC Bishop Ward 39
Burlington 41, Santa Fe Trail 12
Caldwell 44, Udall 35
Central Plains 81, Ness City 32
Centralia 57, Marysville 41
Chanute 44, Coffeyville 20
Circle 64, El Dorado 29
Clay Center 52, Wamego 30
Concordia 48, Phillipsburg 20
Conway Springs 57, Cheney 45
Council Grove 58, Riley County 31
Cunningham 56, Stafford 23
Derby 59, Salina South 27
DeSoto 56, Eudora 31
Dighton 62, Greeley County 17
Dodge City 49, Garden City 29
Ell-Saline 45, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Ellinwood 53, Plainville 46
Ellis 62, Trego 51
Ellsworth 50, Southeast Saline 39
Elyria Christian 38, Peabody-Burns 21
Flinthills 49, Oxford 21
Fowler 70, Satanta 50
Frankfort 51, BV Randolph 34
Fredonia 56, Cherryvale 43
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 46, Rock Hills 11
Goessel 38, Little River 30
Golden Plains 46, Rawlins County 30
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 29
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Great Bend 36
Hesston 47, Hoisington 36
Hiawatha 40, Nemaha Central 36
Holton 59, Atchison County 29
Horton 50, Oskaloosa 35
Hoxie 60, Norton 42
Hugoton 69, Ulysses 32
Humboldt 47, Bluestem 26
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Burrton 35
Jefferson North 62, Pleasant Ridge 45
Jefferson West 42, Sabetha 24
Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Wichita Northwest 40
Kingman 52, Haven 32
Labette County 64, Girard 52
Lakeside 42, Wilson 38
Larned 55, Lakin 53
Lawrence 51, SM North 39
Lawrence Free State 69, SM South 45
Leavenworth 55, Olathe North 38
Lebo 57, Crest 50
Liberal 60, Cimarron 40
Macksville 49, Otis-Bison 33
Maize South 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 31
Manhattan 77, Topeka 49
Maranatha Academy 47, Heritage Christian 39
Marion 34, Inman 31
Marmaton Valley 30, Chetopa 21
McPherson 65, Winfield 26
Mill Valley 63, BV Northwest 56, OT
Natoma 43, Tescott 27
Newton 41, Hutchinson 30
Nickerson 38, Pratt 27
Northeast-Arma 67, Yates Center 30
Norwich 51, Pratt Skyline 33
Olathe East 43, SM Northwest 28
Olathe Northwest 73, SM East 54
Osborne 41, Sylvan-Lucas 33
Paola 59, Ottawa 33
Pittsburg Colgan 35, Southeast 24
Pretty Prairie 35, Attica 21
Remington 50, Moundridge 37
Republic County 50, Minneapolis 37
Rock Creek 52, Chapman 44
Rose Hill 49, Wellington 33
Rossville 45, Wabaunsee 42
Royal Valley 68, Riverside 35
Salina Central 60, Wichita Campus 35
Scott City 47, Holcomb 45
Sedgwick 55, Sterling 43
SM West 48, Olathe South 46, OT
Smoky Valley 41, Lyons 40
South Barber 68, Fairfield 37
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Pike Valley 30
St. Paul 55, Oswego 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Gardner-Edgerton 29
Stockton 74, LaCrosse 40
Sublette 36, South Gray 35
Thunder Ridge 58, Lincoln 15
Topeka Hayden 71, Shawnee Heights 70
Topeka Seaman 49, Highland Park 43
Topeka West 51, Junction City 35
Triplains-Brewster 61, Deerfield 18
Troy 40, Onaga 2
Valley Center 45, Arkansas City 28
Valley Falls 47, Jackson Heights 33
Valley Heights 59, Wetmore 26
Wallace County 54, Syracuse 41
Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 54
Washington County 62, Linn 50
Waverly 57, Lyndon 18
Wellsville 71, Silver Lake 60
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Oberlin-Decatur 33
Wichita Collegiate 48, Mulvane 45
Wichita South 50, Wichita East 29
Wichita Trinity 53, Belle Plaine 35
Wichita West 69, Wichita North 37