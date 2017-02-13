Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer was arrested and jailed on suspicion of rape. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said 31-year-old Marlon T. Woolcock was arrested after a 31-year-old woman reported being raped on Sunday.

“Medical staff reported the alleged rape to law enforcement. The suspect was determined to be a Wichita police officer,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. “Sheriff’s detectives were requested to investigate the alleged crime. After conducting interviews and search warrants, it was determined that probable cause existed that a crime had occurred.

Woolcock was booked for one count of rape according to jail booking reports.

In order to avoid any conflict, the Wichita Police Department requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate.

“The officer has been employed with the department since 2011. He has been placed on paid administrative leave,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “His police powers have been suspended.”

Chief Ramsay said he was extremely disappointed to learn about the incident.

“When one officer engages in misconduct, it reflects poorly on the profession. We truly treasure our trusted and close relationship with our community, and while we respect everybody’s right under due process, I can’t help but be disturbed by the nature of these allegations. In no way should it reflect on the good people of the Wichita Police Department,” he added.