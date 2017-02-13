U.S. Marshals looking for warrant suspect who may be headed to Wichita area

Brian Freddie Medawar
Brian Freddie Medawar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting help from the public to locate a man with an arrest warrant.

Pontiac, Michigan police have issued a warrant for Brian Freddie Medawar. He is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping. He was armed with a knife during the attack.

Medawar was last seen in the Gardner, Kansas area today and may be headed south on I-35 to the Wichita area.

He was last known to be driving a 2006 White Buick Rendezvous with Michigan tag DHU2782. Medawar is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

