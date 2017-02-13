Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water park slide

AP_logo By Published: Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died on the world’s tallest water slide at a Kansas water park say they’re still grieving but are thankful for the condolences they’ve received from around the world.

In an interview Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele, recalled the day in August 2016 when Caleb died as he rode the “Verruckt” water slide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City.

They say Caleb was on the ride with his older brother when he was killed.

The Schwabs have reached an undisclosed settlement with the park’s owners and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft. “Verruckt” — German for “insane” — is now closed.

Scott Schwab says the death was an accident, but that “someone was negligent.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s