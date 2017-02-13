KBI: No foul play suspected in Salina death

KBI (KSN photo)
KBI (KSN photo)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities investigating a suspicious death at a Salina apartment complex said that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

On Thursday morning, a 27-year-old woman was found dead at the Chapel Ridge Apartment complex.

The Salina Police Department requested assistance from the KBI when they learned the woman was connected to an employee of the department.

The KBI sent special agents and a crime scene response team to investigate. After conducting interviews and obtaining preliminary autopsy results, evidence of foul play was not found.

