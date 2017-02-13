Kansas lawmakers consider end to death penalty

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are considering repealing the death penalty but a committee chairman is not sure whether the bill will pass.

The House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee heard testimony Monday. Rep. Russell Jennings, the committee chair, says he doesn’t know the vote count for the proposal. The bill is brought by a group of 15 lawmakers.

Kansas is one of 31 states that allow the death penalty.

The bill’s supporters argue that the death penalty is expensive because of the higher level of legal work needed in capital punishment cases. They also say people can end up on death row after being wrongly convicted. The Midwest Innocence Project says more than 150 people have been exonerated after being committed to death row.

No opponents testified Monday.