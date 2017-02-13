Great Bend police investigating drive-by shootings

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are investigating two drive-by shootings. The shootings happened Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

The first was in the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses tell police a Dodge Durango drove by a home in the area and fired multiple shots. The person inside wasn’t hurt. Officers were able to locate and recover several bullets from inside the house.

The department is also investigating shots fired into a yoga studio on 10th Street. Police believe the incidents aren’t related.

Anyone with information regarding the drive-by shootings is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792-1300.